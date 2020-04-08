Man behind south-east France knife attack was likely lone wolf: Prosecutors

PARIS (REUTERS) - The man who carried out a fatal knife attack in the south-eastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère earlier this month was likely to have acted alone, the French anti-terrorist prosecutor's department said on Wednesday (April 8).

"The initial investigations lead us to believe that he was acting alone, without having been given any orders by a terrorist organisation," it said in a statement.

The suspect, a 33-year-old of Sudanese origin, was arrested after killing two people and wounding five during the attack on April 4.