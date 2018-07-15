Man arrested over paraglider protest at Trump's golf course in Scotland

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND (REUTERS) - A 55 year-old man was arrested following a protest at US President Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland on Friday (July 13), Scottish police said, after an activist used a powered parachute to get within a few hundred yards of the President.

"Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45pm on Friday," a police statement said.