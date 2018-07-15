Man arrested over paraglider protest at Trump's golf course in Scotland

Police offficers standing guard outside Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, on July 14, 2018.
Police offficers standing guard outside Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, on July 14, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Jul 15, 2018, 6:55 pm SGT

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND (REUTERS) - A 55 year-old man was arrested following a protest at US President Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland on Friday (July 13), Scottish police said, after an activist used a powered parachute to get within a few hundred yards of the President.

"Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45pm on Friday," a police statement said.

