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Man arrested over asylum centre roommate’s dismembered body in the Rhine

A part of the River Rhine in Germany. Body parts of a 33-year-old Burundian man were found in garbage bags in the river and near the shore in Switzerland near the German border.

GENEVA – A Bangladeshi man living at an asylum centre in Switzerland has been arrested following the discovery of his Burundian roommate’s dismembered body in the River Rhine, prosecutors said on Oct 30.

The 33-year-old victim had been reported missing by acquaintances on Oct 24.

The next day, the same people discovered a bag containing a human leg along the nearby river banks in the town of Stein, near Basel.

Subsequent police searches led to the discovery of additional bags containing other body parts.

“The body had been cut into pieces and deposited in garbage bags in the Rhine and near the shore,” the public prosecutor’s office in Switzerland’s northern Aargau canton said.

The police searched the asylum centre and evidence gathered during the investigation “corroborated the suspicion surrounding a 43-year-old man from Bangladesh, who shared a room with the victim in the asylum shelter”.

The suspect was arrested on Oct 27.

“The exact course of events and the background to the crime are the subject of ongoing investigations,” the statement said.

“To date, there is no evidence of a politically or religiously motivated homicide.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect showed signs of psychological disorders,” the statement added. AFP