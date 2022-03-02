'Mama, I'm afraid': Ukraine envoy tells of Russian soldier's last words to his mother

UNITED NATIONS • Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations, Mr Sergiy Kyslytsya, gave an emotional and evocative speech to the General Assembly's 193 members on Monday as they held an extraordinary debate on Russia's invasion of the former Soviet state.

During the speech, Mr Kyslytsya held up a printed screenshot of what he said were the final text messages from a Russian soldier to his mother before he was killed. He then read them out.

Mother: "Alyosha, how are you doing? Why has it been so long since you responded? Are you really in training exercises?"

Soldier: "Mama, I'm no longer in Crimea. I'm not in training sessions."

Mother: "Where are you then? Papa is asking whether I can send you a parcel."

Soldier: "What kind of parcel, Mama, can you send me?"

Mother: "What are you talking about, what happened?"

Soldier: "Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard."

Mr Kyslytsya told the Assembly that the soldier died several moments later.

"If you want to just visualise the magnitude of the tragedy, you have to imagine next to you, next to every nameplate of every single country in the General Assembly, more than 30 souls of killed Russian soldiers already.

"Next to every name of every single country in this assembly, 30-plus killed Russian soldiers. Hundreds of killed Ukrainians, dozens of killed children, and it goes on and on and on," he said.