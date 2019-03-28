Maltese armed forces storm ship taken over by migrants, vessel arrives at port

VALLETTA (DPA) - A vessel that had been taken over by a group of migrants has arrived in Malta after the Maltese authorities assumed control of the ship.

Local media showed footage of the Elhibru 1 arriving in Malta at around 8.30am (0730 GMT).

The captain had said he was not in control of the vessel and that he and his crew were being forced by a number of migrants to proceed to Malta. The Malta armed forces stormed the ship 48km from the Mediterranean island.

A total of 108 migrants are believed to be on board.