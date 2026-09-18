Straitstimes.com header logo

Malawi police rescue kidnapped British woman after exchange of gunfire

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BLANTYRE, Sept 18 - Malawi police said they had rescued a British woman who was kidnapped last week, in an intelligence-led operation in which the kidnappers were shot and later died.

• Police said 47-year-old British national Nusrat Osman was abducted by four unidentified men in the city of Blantyre's Mount Pleasant suburb on September 11.

• She was rescued on Thursday and reunited with her family, the Malawi Police Service said in a statement dated September 17.

• The motive of the kidnapping is not clear.

• The operation to rescue Osman involved an exchange of fire between police and the kidnappers, who were armed with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.

• The kidnappers were shot during the operation and later died in hospital from their injuries.

• The senior police officer who was wounded is in hospital in a stable condition.

• Investigations into the kidnapping are continuing. REUTERS

See more on

Police

Malawi

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.