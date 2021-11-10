Major gaps on key issues remain at COP26 climate talks

After a week of negotiations, nations took stock of progress at the COP26 climate talks on Monday, with analysts quick to point out big gaps remain on key issues, particularly around finance to help poorer nations.

The British COP26 presidency released a three-page summary in bullet-point form at the weekend, which outlines areas that nations said could be included in a final decision by the end of this week.

This document was discussed with the heads of national delegations on Monday afternoon to try to reach consensus on some of the issues and figure out a way forward.

But with only one more week to go, major points of contention remain and ministers from many nations have arrived in Glasgow to try to give things a push.

"This has been a very challenging COP. There are 120 items on the agenda," Ms Yamide Dagnet, director for climate negotiations at the World Resources Institute, told a media briefing, referring to the formal negotiation agenda of COP26.

Critical for poorer, vulnerable nations is to nail down the support - including financial ones - they can expect to help them adapt to worsening climate impacts, such as more powerful storms, longer droughts and rising sea levels.

But how much money is on the table, where it will come from and in what form, such as loans or grants, as well as the means to share it remain unclear, years after rich nations had promised to provide US$100 billion (S$135 billion) in annual climate finance to less well-off countries.

Rich nations have yet to fully reach that goal, set for last year, though it has been bolstered in recent weeks by a flurry of new pledges from wealthy states. The goal is likely to be reached by 2022 or 2023, the United Nations said.

Britain, which is hosting the COP26 meeting, announced £290 million (S$530 million) in new funding on Monday, including support for countries in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with the impact of global warming. But the money represents a fraction of what poorer nations said is needed for adaptation.

Also being negotiated is the increase in climate finance from rich nations from 2025, with agreement set for 2024. Poorer nations said that any climate finance available needs to be split 50/50 between adaptation and emissions-cutting steps, or mitigation. Only about 20 per cent of climate cash at present goes to adaptation efforts.

Although adaptation is vital for many nations as the planet warms and sea levels rise, little agreement has been gained on the subject at these talks.

"After 30 years of negotiations, we haven't yet agreed on a global goal on adaptation. This is actually one of the biggest shortcomings in this process," said Mr Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, on Monday.

Related to adaptation is separate funding for irretrievable loss and damage suffered by poorer nations from climate impacts caused by fossil fuel emissions from big economies. But the current negotiating text merely "notes the increasing urgency of enhancing efforts to avert, minimise and address loss and damage in the light of continued global warming and its significant impacts on vulnerable populations".

Finance is the glue that holds the talks together, said Ms Maria Laura Rojas, executive director of Transforma, a Colombian think-tank.

"It's really critical for building trust, it's really critical for making progress in the negotiations," she told a separate media briefing on Monday.

Poorer nations are pushing strongly for a share of the proceeds from carbon markets trading, which is coded under Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

But carbon market negotiations remain a major unresolved area under the so-called Paris Rulebook, which guides nations on how to implement the Paris Agreement.

Other sticking points at COP26 are transparency of national climate actions and common reporting timeframes of climate plans, called nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, to ensure a level playing field for all.

Transparency is a very technical discussion - the current text is 80 pages - because it covers the exact process and methods, such as the types of templates and tables nations use to report their climate actions at regular intervals.

Some nations need financial and capacity support to do this and there are disputes over exactly what information should be reported and in what format.

Some nations want to report their NDCs every 10 years, while the majority believe five is better, saying the global climate fight requires faster efforts to ratchet up action and that decade-long NDCs risk backsliding.