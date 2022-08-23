Mahathir sees 50-50 chance of royal pardon for Najib

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's longest-serving leader Mahathir Mohamad sees a "50-50 chance" that former prime minister Najib Razak will eventually receive a royal pardon in a case linked to 1MDB, the state fund that had billions of dollars siphoned and spread across the globe.

Tun Dr Mahathir, who was prime minister twice, said Malaysia's King could extend a pardon to Najib in the same way current opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was given one back in 2018.

Dr Mahathir sought a full royal pardon for his former ally after they joined forces to win the general election that year on the back of public anger over Najib's handling of 1MDB.

Their victory over Najib's United Malays National Organisation (Umno) saw the party lose power for the first time in six decades.

But Dr Mahathir, 97, fell out with Datuk Seri Anwar over the timeline to hand over power, leading to a collapse of the government and the formation of a new administration with the support of Umno lawmakers. The party eventually came back to power after the Malaysian monarch determined that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had the backing of a majority of lawmakers to become prime minister.

Najib has since rehabilitated his image by criticising the economic policies of subsequent governments and maintaining his innocence in the 1MDB scandal. This has helped him lead Umno to a series of state election victories.

"Suppose he is convicted and he's jailed - of course he's going to ask for a pardon," Dr Mahathir told Bloomberg News at his office in the administrative capital of Putrajaya. "There is that 50-50 chance that he will succeed in getting a pardon and returning to politics. He will come back and he wants to become the prime minister once again," Dr Mahathir added.

Representatives for Najib declined to comment. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges related to 1MDB.

During Dr Mahathir's second term as prime minister from 2018, dozens of criminal charges were filed against Najib for corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

Najib is in court this week for a final appeal to overturn his 12-year prison sentence in a case involving RM42 million (S$13.05 million) of funds belonging to SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

His hearing will run until Friday. If the court upholds Najib's conviction, he will go to jail and would not be able to contest in elections that must be held by September 2023.

Factions within Umno are already calling for an early general election after a strong showing in local polls, but Prime Minister Ismail said he would only hold one at the right time as there were issues to deal with, including inflation.

Mr Ismail said he was also focused on resolving a controversy over a contract worth billions of ringgit for littoral combat ships before deciding on when to hold the ballot. A Public Accounts Committee this month published a report saying that none of the six warships had been completed or delivered despite the government spending RM6 billion so far.

Najib was in power when the procurement process was underway, with the first ship due for delivery in 2019, and five others in stages by this month.

The scandal, Dr Mahathir said, has already become an issue, with polls likely to be called sometime next year despite calls from Umno factions to do so earlier.

"Can you imagine, they allocated RM6 billion for six ships and not one was built, not even one," Dr Mahathir said. "It's mind-blowing."

A general election this time around would be much closer, Dr Mahathir said, and no party is likely to win outright. His new party could form a minority government and he said he did not rule out a coalition with Mr Anwar.

Dr Mahathir also said he is not interested in becoming prime minister for a third time due to ill health.

Earlier this year, he told reporters: "These people (his party) get very upset if I say I'm not contesting... So if I'm healthy enough - if they still want me - I cannot deny them, even if it kills me."

BLOOMBERG