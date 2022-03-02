Maersk suspends all container shipping to and from Russia

COPENHAGEN • Shipping group Maersk said yesterday it will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar decisions by Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Swiss-based shipping group MSC.

The suspension covering all Russian ports will not include foodstuff, and medical and humanitarian supplies. It said in a statement: "As the stability and safety of our operations are already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean and inland to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended."

Maersk operates container shipping routes to St Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, Novorossiysk in the Black Sea, and Vladivostok and Vostochny on Russia's east coast. It owns 31 per cent of Russian port operator Global Ports, which runs six terminals in Russia and two in Finland. Global Ports' shareholders include Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom.

"With Global Ports, we are looking at how to comply with the ever evolving sanctions and restrictions and preparing possible next steps," Maersk said.

REUTERS