Madrid races against time to host UN climate talks

MADRID • With less than 10 days to go, Spain is working at breakneck speed to pull off the logistical "miracle" of organising the world's top climate summit in a few short weeks.

The United Nations climate summit, which runs from Dec 2 to Dec 13, was due to take place in Chile until its crisis-hit government pulled out on Oct 30 after a wave of deadly civil unrest.

Within days, the venue was switched to Madrid after Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered to play host. When his offer was accepted, Mr Sanchez said it was "excellent news". Now, the Spanish capital is hoping to successfully organise a major international summit with 25,000 delegates from 200 countries in less than two weeks.

Those attending were also caught out by the change. For instance, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg - who refuses to fly because of carbon emissions - had to re-think her travel plans.

Having already made it halfway from Sweden to Chile by train, boat and electric car, she quickly sought help to hitch a ride back to Europe, and is currently crossing the Atlantic by catamaran.

Under pressure, the Spanish government has unblocked resources to cover the cost of playing host - an estimated €60 million (S$90.4 million) - while Madrid officials have been at pains to stress the city's capacity to host such an event.

Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida said that the city had all the public services and infrastructure needed "to host large international events". He said: "Madrid is in a position - and in record time - to be the centre of the world."

The COP25 summit seeks to boost commitments to fight climate change, and will be held at the Ifema exhibition centre in north-eastern Madrid. The venue has hosted the Fitur international tourism fair which, with 250,000 participants, is one of the world's largest.

Organising an event like the COP25 would usually take between six months and a year, an Ifema spokesman said. He added that preparations were moving "at breakneck speed" and would "be finished in time".

The Madrid hotels association said it was "very well prepared" in terms of the number of beds, while city hall said that within the space of a week, it had signed up more than 2,000 volunteers.

"This COP is a miracle," a diplomatic source said. "It is extraordinary that a country would propose hosting, and be capable of organising such an event like this so quickly."

Environment Minister Teresa Ribera on Thursday said Spain "would be able to put on all the events" but credit should be given to Santiago for its meticulous preparations - an indication that Chile would still be chairing the summit.

