Macron's 'community' proposal falls short

While United States intelligence services are warning that the war in Ukraine may last for months, if not years, French President Emmanuel Macron is already turning his attention to what Europe should do once the guns fall silent and Ukraine has to be anchored in fresh security arrangements.

In a wide-ranging speech to the European Parliament earlier this week, Mr Macron proposed the creation of a new "European political community" for Ukraine and other countries - such as Georgia or Moldova - wishing to escape from Russian political and military pressure.