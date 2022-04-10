Macron woos younger voters as his lead over Le Pen evaporates

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to younger, progressive-leaning voters in his last scheduled interview before today's first-round presidential vote while his forecast lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen further evaporated.

"When it comes to correcting social inequalities at their root, we have begun the work, but we are very far from having succeeded," he told online news outlet Brut in a long interview on Friday, pledging also to do more to fight climate change.

Less than 48 hours before the first-round vote, the race for the top job in the euro zone's second-largest economy appeared to be coming down again to the two finalists of the 2017 election.

But while Mr Macron was still slightly ahead in opinion polls, his re-election no longer appeared to be a foregone conclusion on Friday with Ms Le Pen climbing in surveys, some of them putting her within the margin of error.

A poll on Friday showed the tightest gap ever, with Ms Le Pen seen winning 49 per cent of votes in a likely run-off against the President, her best polling score on record.

The poll, published on BFM TV's website, showed that Mr Macron had lost a further two points at 26 per cent support and Ms Le Pen had gained two points to 25 per cent.

Hours before candidates and their aides are required by French election law to refrain from making any political statements until election offices close this evening, there was a growing sense of discomfort among Macron supporters. "I think we'll be okay, but it's going to be a hard one," one minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Campaign insiders say Mr Macron urgently needs to appeal to the broadest possible voter base before the first round, because coming second behind Ms Le Pen today would give her strong momentum ahead of the run-off.

Ms Le Pen has centred her bid on purchasing power, softening her image and tapping into promises to cut taxes and hike some social benefits, worrying financial markets as she gains momentum in the polls.

Rival far-right candidate Eric Zemmour's radical, outspoken views have helped her look more mainstream, and many left-leaning voters have told pollsters that, unlike in 2017, they would not vote in the second round to keep Ms Le Pen out of power.

"They won't necessarily vote for Marine Le Pen, but they don't want to vote for Emmanuel Macron," said Mr Jean-David Levy, the deputy director of polling institute Harris Interactive.