Macron warns of French epidemic as toll rises

PARIS • France is inexorably heading towards a coronavirus epidemic, President Emmanuel Macron has warned as the Health Ministry reported three more deaths from the disease, bringing the country's toll to seven.

"There is a moment when we all know that... an epidemic is inevitable," he said on Thursday.

The country recorded 138 new virus cases in the biggest daily jump, bringing the total number nationwide to 423.

Yesterday, Mr Macron said that the coronavirus epidemic will last for weeks.

In a sign of the growing concern over the French figures, the European Union Parliament announced that the venue for next week's session would be switched from Strasbourg in eastern France to the Belgian capital Brussels.

"The situation related to the spread of the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus... has evolved over the last few days and hours. In particular, new infection clusters have been confirmed and case numbers are rising," Parliament president David Sassoli said in a statement. "The necessary security conditions are not in place for the usual transfer of the European Parliament to Strasbourg for the plenary session next week."

Of the seven dead in France, six are men and one is a woman, Mr Jerome Salomon, deputy head of the Health Ministry, told reporters. Twenty-three people are in serious condition in hospital, he said, adding that all 13 regions in mainland France now had cases of infection.

Mr Macron on Thursday met top researchers leading the efforts to fight an outbreak that has seen the authorities close about 150 schools.

Government spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday that officials would probably have to raise the country's epidemic alert to the maximum of level three, potentially leading to travel restrictions and clampdowns on public activities.

Mr Jean-Francois Delfraissy, an immunologist from a group of experts carrying out research on the virus, said after meeting Mr Macron that the top alert level would probably be reached "in a few days - maximum one or two weeks".

Meanwhile, Spain registered its fifth victim from the epidemic yesterday as the number of people infected with the virus jumped to 365, health officials said.

So far, all of the victims have been people in high-risk categories, elderly or suffering from a pre-existing condition, said Mr Fernando Simon, the Health Ministry's chief coordinator for emergencies.

The highest concentration of cases - 137 - is in Madrid and the surrounding area, where health officials have discovered a flurry of cases at two eldercare centres.

Britain on Thursday announced its first death from the virus within the country, as the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 115.

"I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died," England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said in a statement. The patient, who was treated in the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, west of London, was elderly and had underlying health conditions, he said.

Meanwhile, Germany yesterday reported 134 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said, bringing the total number to 534. More than half of the cases, 281, were in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS