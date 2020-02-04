Macron visits Poland in bid to reset frosty ties

WARSAW • French President Emmanuel Macron began a two-day visit to Poland yesterday in a bid to reset frosty relations at a time when the departure of Britain from the European Union is reshaping political alliances in the bloc.

Arriving in Warsaw just days after Brexit, he is signalling the importance of one of the EU's biggest members, despite a relationship marked by clashes over issues ranging from climate change policy and Nato to Poland's adherence to the rule of law.

To try and strengthen ties, Mr Macron will propose new investment plans and try to build nuclear and military partnerships, said French and Polish officials.

"Perhaps we won't be best friends right away but we can gradually rebuild working relations," an official close to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Reuters.

Paris-Warsaw ties soured after Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) government scrapped a US$3.4 billion (S$4.6 billion) helicopter deal with Airbus in 2016, which France thought was largely agreed.

Since then, France and Poland have been on opposite sides of many arguments.

"This is a very important visit, groundbreaking in a way. We were criticised by France and also, we did not spare criticism against France... But there is a chance we will leave this period behind us," Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told state press agency PAP.

Mr Macron, a fervent European integrationist, has decried nationalist governments like Poland's and criticised, along with the EU executive, efforts by PiS to put Polish courts and media under more government control.

"The visit itself shows that these issues are not an obstacle in developing bilateral cooperation," PAP quoted Mr Czaputowicz as saying.

He said that during Mr Macron's visit, Poland and France will agree to a strategic cooperation plan for 2020-2024.

Both countries want to keep generous funding for their agricultural sectors in the EU budget, but Paris wants more action on migration and the climate, while Warsaw rejects EU policies on both matters.

"I don't see a chance for real rapprochement given the fundamentally different focus of both governments," Mr Marcin Zaborowski, a senior associate at Visegrad Insight think-tank, said. "Macron is radically pro-European while Poland is on a reverse trajectory."

Mr Macron may, however, be keen to explore new alliances in Europe amid tensions with Germany over his ambitious reform plans.

"Paris is looking for another partner to work on the future of Europe. Berlin is not delivering," said Mr Michal Baranowski, director of the German Marshall Fund in Warsaw, a think-tank.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG