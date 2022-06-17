France's Macron urges Ceasar howitzer producer to gear up production to 'war time' mode

Ukrainian servicemen fire a French Caesar howitzer towards Russian positions, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, on June 15, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
5 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron asked French arms manufacturer Nexter to increase the production of Caesar howitzers as he promised to send six more of the weapon systems to the Ukrainian army, a source close to France's defence ministry said.

Macron ahead of his visit to Kyiv on Thursday urged Nexter "to review its organisation to be able to work in a 'wartime' mode to be able to produce Ceasars much more quickly for the French army", the source said.

Macron on Thursday pledged to send six more Ceasar howitzers out of French army stocks to Ukraine, adding to the 12 previously delivered.

The French army in total holds less then 80 such artillery weapon systems.

More On This Topic
In Kyiv, EU leaders back 'immediate' candidate status for Ukraine
Russian spy tried to penetrate ICC war crimes court, say Dutch

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top