Macron to address France over political impasse

PARIS (AFP) - President Emmanuel Macron was to address France on Wednesday (June 22) over the crisis created by his failure to retain a parliamentary majority, with no solution in sight to an impasse that jeopardises his reform plans.

Mr Macron's centrist alliance finished Sunday's parliamentary elections 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, as a new left-wing coalition and the far right made major gains.

The situation has called into question Mr Macron's plans for reform in his second term after his April presidential re-election - including a key measure to raise the retirement age - and risks denting his international stature.

Mr Macron, who until now has kept a careful public silence on the deadlock, will make a televised address at 8pm (1800 GMT), his office announced.

Over the past two days, he has hosted rare talks at the Elysee Palace with opposition leaders to find a way out of the crisis.

He met the head of the far-right National Rally (RN) Marine Le Pen on Tuesday, while the head of the left-wing NUPES alliance, hard-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, sent MP Adrien Quatennens, 32, to represent him in talks on Wednesday in a clear snub to the President.

The meetings so far appear to have made little headway, and Mr Macron has also rejected an offer from under-fire PM Elisabeth Borne to resign.

"The unfindable compromise? Emmanuel Macron is trying to regain the initiative but no consensus has been found," said the right-wing Le Figaro daily.

National unity government?

Mr Macron's intervention on Wednesday will be crucial for indicating his future strategy, especially as he is to be distracted by foreign policy and outside of France for much of the next week.

He is due to attend an EU summit on Thursday and Friday, then the G-7 summit in Germany from Sunday and then the Nato summit in Madrid from Tuesday.

Analysts have said the most viable solution would be a deal between Mr Macron's centrist alliance and the right-wing Republicans (LR), a party on the decline but which still won 61 seats.

But after talks with Mr Macron on Tuesday, LR leader Christian Jacob ruled out any kind of "pact" with Mr Macron's Together alliance.

Former prime minister Edouard Philippe, whose Horizons party is part of Mr Macron's alliance, told BFM television late on Tuesday that a "grand coalition" should now be formed.

"We need to hear what the voters have said and take them seriously," he said.

Communist party chief Fabien Roussel, who is part of the NUPES alliance and held talks with Mr Macron on Tuesday, said after the meeting that the President had evoked a "government of national unity" as a way out of the impasse.