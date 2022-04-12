Macron steps up campaign as allies target Le Pen's links to Putin

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron ramped up his campaign for a second term, with his allies zeroing in on rival candidate Marine Le Pen's links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the second round of campaigning began yesterday ahead of a final vote in two weeks, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said voters have a choice between an "ally of Vladimir Putin" and a president who has put France at the forefront of Europe.

"Another battle is commencing with two visions of France," he told RTL radio yesterday.

He said a Le Pen victory would see France turn its back on its European Union partners and leave working people poorer.

Ms Le Pen, the nationalist leader, finished over 4 percentage points behind Mr Macron in the first round of the French election on Sunday and the two will face each other in a run-off vote on April 24.

Mr Macron is vying to become the first French president in two decades to win a second term, but faces a tough challenge from Ms Le Pen, who has tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Mr Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships.

While polls give the 44-year-old President an advantage heading into the final phase of the campaign, Ms Le Pen has been gaining momentum and has already added more than 10 percentage points to her showing in the 2017 election.

Mr Macron and his allies are dialling up the rhetoric at the start of a potentially volatile sprint to stop Ms Le Pen, 53, from taking control of Europe's second-largest economy in the middle of Mr Putin's war against Ukraine.

Ms Le Pen has dropped her calls for France to leave the euro but has opposed Mr Macron's plans for more EU integration and his efforts to make France more attractive to investors.

A Le Pen victory in France would be a shock for the EU, comparable with Mr Donald Trump's US presidential election win of 2016.

"A Macron victory would be welcomed by the markets as markets would price in diminishing political uncertainty and a continued business-friendly administration," Ms Lale Akoner, a senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said in an e-mail.

"In contrast, a Le Pen victory would mean heightened political uncertainty and instability, which would lead to broad market sell-off," she added.

So far, Ms Le Pen's past connections to Mr Putin have not had an impact on the election. She secured a loan for her party from a Russian company in 2014 and visited the Russian President in Moscow in 2017 - photos of the encounter resurfaced recently.

Ms Le Pen distanced herself from Mr Putin after his invasion of Ukraine, but some people close to her have continued to express sympathy.

For his part, Mr Macron has been speaking to Mr Putin regularly to try to end the crisis, and rivals have accused him of being naive in his interactions with the Russian leader.

Ms Le Pen has framed him as "the president of the rich".

A big task for Mr Macron heading into the second round will be to convince more young people and lower-income workers to back him.

The country's traditional parties of the right and left have imploded since he emerged at the head of his own movement in 2017.

The Republicans got 4.8 per cent on Sunday while the Socialists had just 1.8 per cent.

Another far-right candidate, Mr Eric Zemmour, claimed 7.1 per cent of the vote and endorsed Ms Le Pen's candidacy on Sunday.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon got 22 per cent.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS