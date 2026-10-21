Macron slams ‘stupid’ comments based on AI videos by leaders on France riots

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French President Emmanuel Macron said the leaders were taking aim at France in the context of upcoming elections in their countries.

DOHA - President Emmanuel Macron on Oct 21 criticised world leaders for making “stupid” comments about the rioting on the sidelines of protests in France, in an apparent swipe at US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Macron said the leaders were taking aim at France in the context of upcoming elections in their countries and added that they had been influenced by fake videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI) about the riots.

Some of the worst urban violence to hit France in years erupted on Oct 17 on the fringe of nationwide protests over the rising cost of living.

“There was foreign manipulation of information which led to unacceptable and even stupid comments by many, including foreign leaders,” Macron told reporters in Doha after a trip to the Gulf.

He did not mention Trump or Netanyahu by name.

But the US leader faces key midterm elections in November while the Israeli premier will fight for his political life in elections in October.

Macron said that the leaders campaigning for elections had repeated “sometimes with credulity” material generated by AI.

Netanyahu on Oct 20 said France had been hit by an “invasion of extremist Islam” while Trump has declared “what’s happening in France has to do with immigration”.

Trump hailed Marine Le Pen, the far-right frontrunner in France’s presidential elections in 2027, as a “conservative voice”.

Macron emphasised he did not see “foreign interference” in what unfolded in France at the weekend.

But he warned: “We saw images generated by AI which showed scenes that never took place in France.

“We had people who explained that we had been ‘invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists’ – which is totally false.”

“In these moments you see who likes France and who does not. All the people who speak badly of us now do not like our country,” he added.

Macron was criticised in some quarters at home for undertaking a visit to the Middle East at such a time and also for an address to the nation on Oct 18 which critics said lacked a clear path forward.

But, before returning home, he insisted he was in control.

“There must be no sign of febrility,” he said. “I am fulfilling my role. I am at my post.” AFP