Macron seeks more sanctions after news of civilian killings

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed and there were clear indications that Russian forces were responsible for the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

"There are very clear clues pointing to war crimes. It is more or less established that the Russian army is responsible (for the Bucha killings)," Mr Macron told France Inter radio.

"What happened in Bucha demands a new round of sanctions and very clear measures," he added.

Those new sanctions should target coal and oil, said Mr Macron, who faces a re-election battle this month.

Russia on Sunday denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha and said Ukraine had staged a performance for the Western media.

Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions following Russian President Vladimir Putin's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week will host talks with the leaders of Germany and Poland in an effort to firm up the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) alliance and galvanise the response to the war in Ukraine.

He will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss steps to contain Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Britain last week confirmed it has sent 6,000 missiles, 4,000 anti-tank weapons and Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to bolster Ukraine's defences.

Britain also deployed Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters to patrol the skies of Poland and Romania and wants to strengthen Nato to face the threat.

"As members of the greatest security alliance in the history of the world, we have a responsibility to give them everything they need to face down this barbaric attempt to subjugate the Ukrainian people," Mr Johnson said in a statement released by his office in London yesterday.

Britain named Mr David Quarry, an adviser to the Prime Minister, as its new permanent representative to Nato.

Marking the 73rd anniversary of Nato, it was to fly the alliance's flag above Downing Street and on British deployments in Estonia and Romania yesterday.

