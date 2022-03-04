Macron says 'worst to come' in Ukraine after Putin call

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron believes that "the worst is to come" in Ukraine after a 90-minute phone call yesterday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who appears intent on seizing the whole country, an aide to the French leader said.

Mr Putin again justified his invasion in terms of the "de-nazification" of Ukraine, said the aide, who asked not to be named. The aide described Mr Putin's comments as "shocking and unacceptable" adding that "the President told him it was lies".

Mr Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks and Kyiv appealed for relief supplies to reach shattered cities.

After the fall of a first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, Mr Putin appeared in no mood to heed a global clamour for an end to hostilities as the war entered its second week.

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Mr Putin said, according to a Kremlin account of the call with Mr Macron.

However, Ukraine insisted that corridors for medical and other supplies were the bare minimum it expected, as negotiators arrived for the talks at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border.

A first round of talks on Monday yielded no breakthrough, and Kyiv says it will not accept any Russian "ultimatums".

Mr Putin, however, said that any attempts to slow the talks process would "only lead to additional demands on Kyiv in our negotiating position".

Mr Putin's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, accused Western politicians of fixating on nuclear war.

"It is clear that World War Three can only be a nuclear war," Mr Lavrov said in an online interview with Russian and foreign media.

"I would like to point out that it is in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," he said. "Therefore, I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance."

He also compared the United States to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and German dictator Adolf Hitler.

"In their time, both Napoleon and Hitler set themselves the task of subjugating Europe. Now, the Americans have subdued it," Mr Lavrov said.

Last Sunday, Mr Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be put on high alert, accusing the West of taking unfriendly steps against his country.

Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

Mr Putin announced that the invasion last week was to defend separatists in the east of the country, and "demilitarise and de-nazify" its pro-Western neighbour.

