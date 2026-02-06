Macron says France to study impact of AI and video games on kids

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Macron said he’s asking experts to study the impacts of violent video games before a debate in May or June on possible bans.

PARIS – French president Emmanuel Macron said France will look at the effects of violent video games and artificial intelligence agents on kids as he also pushes for a social media ban for minors under 15.

“They de-realise the relationship to violence, they condition you,” he said in an interview with online media Brut late on Feb 5.

His comments follow a knife attack on a teacher by a teenager earlier this week in the south of France.

He’s also tasked experts to study the effects of conversational AI agents on young users as many use them to get advice and coaching, Mr Macron said.

He added there’s a need at the French and European level to clearly label content created by AI.

Last week, France’s national assembly adopted a ban on social media services for children under 15 , which will now move to the senate for adoption.

“Social media, when you’re under 15, is bad for you,” Mr Macron said. “It causes trauma and suffering, you’re not ready for it,” he added.

Across Europe, at least 10 countries – including Spain, the UK, Portugal, Denmark, Greece, Norway, Poland, Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands – and the European Union are weighing similar limits, setting the stage for a new showdown with some of the biggest US companies.

Blocking minors from using Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram and Facebook, Snap Inc, Elon Musk’s X, TikTok and Google’s YouTube is difficult.

The process for proving age can involve sharing sensitive documents through third-party services, like a driver’s licence or a passport, opening doors for cyber attacks or misuse of data.

Mr Macron said in the interview that the age verification process by third-parties was safe. BLOOMBERG