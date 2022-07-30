Macron, Saudi prince to work to 'ease effects' of Ukraine war

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to work "to ease the effects" of the war in Ukraine during talks in Paris, the French presidency said yesterday.

"The President and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia underlined the need to bring an end to this conflict and intensify their cooperation to ease the effects in Europe, the Middle East and the wider world," a statement read.

Aides to the French President indicated before the talks that Mr Macron planned to urge Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production to help bring down crude prices.

The statement made no explicit reference to oil or gas, but said Mr Macron "underlined the importance of continuing the ongoing coordination with Saudi Arabia with regards to the diversification of energy supplies for European countries".

With Russian oil and gas supplies either unavailable to European Union nations due to sanctions or actions by Moscow, European countries are desperately seeking alternative sources of fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia is one of the few countries worldwide with the capacity to increase its output.

The French statement said Mr Macron and the man often referred to as "MBS" also discussed food security amid fears of famines caused by the loss of Ukrainian grain.

Talks over dinner by the two leaders covered regional crises, including the war in Yemen and Iran's nuclear programme.

"With regards to the war in Yemen, the President commended the efforts by Saudi Arabia to find a political, global and inclusive solution under the aegis of the United Nations and expressed his hope that the truce continues," the statement said.

Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the beleaguered government the following year.

The warring parties agreed to renew a two-month truce in June.

Earlier in the day, Prince Mohammed thanked Mr Macron for his "warm reception" during talks in Paris that have outraged rights groups. "As I leave your friendly country, it gives me great pleasure to express to your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation," he wrote in a message posted by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The dinner on Thursday was the latest step in the diplomatic rehabilitation of the de facto leader of the Saudi kingdom. The 36-year-old became an outcast in the West following the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Prince Mohammed is being courted by Western leaders again as they urgently seek fresh sources of fossil fuels to replace lost Russian production.

