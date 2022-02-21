Macron, Putin agree to work on ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin yesterday agreed to work towards a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Mr Macron's office said.

In a phone conversation lasting an hour and 45 minutes, the two leaders agreed on "the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one", the Elysee said, adding that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov would meet "in the coming days".

Mr Macron and Mr Putin said they would work "intensely" to allow the Trilateral Contact Group - which includes Ukraine, Russia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe - to meet "in the next few hours with the aim of getting all interested parties to commit to a ceasefire at the contact line" in eastern Ukraine, where government troops and pro-Russian separatists are facing each other.

"Intense diplomatic work will take place in the coming days," Mr Macron's office said, with several consultations to be held in Paris.

Mr Macron and Mr Putin also agreed that talks between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany should resume to implement the so-called Minsk protocol, which in 2014 had already called for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

Both leaders also agreed to work towards "a high-level meeting with the aim of defining a new peace and security order in Europe", Mr Macron's office said.

Ahead of the conversation yesterday, Mr Macron's office said the call represented "the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine".

By Western estimates, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

Following the call, Mr Macron also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss possible ways to secure immediate de-escalation.

Western powers have repeatedly cautioned that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, a step that they say would trigger the biggest conflict since the end of World War II.

Moscow denies that it plans to annex Ukraine, and says the West is sowing hysteria in a crude attempt to lure Russia into war, after ignoring the Kremlin's concerns about the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's expansion after the Cold War.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that "everything we're seeing suggests that... we are on the brink of an invasion".

"But until the tanks are actually rolling and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward."

US President Joe Biden has made "very clear that he's prepared to meet President Putin at any time, in any format, if that can help prevent a war", Mr Blinken told CBS.

The United States and Britain are preparing plans to cut off Russian companies' access to US dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday.

Mr Johnson said that Western sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion would go much further than he had previously suggested in public.

"We are even, with our American friends, going to stop them trading in pounds and dollars," he said. "That will hit very, very hard."

Mr Johnson, though, questioned if the threat of sanctions would be enough to deter Mr Putin.

"We have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn't see the disaster ahead," he said.

Britain, home to the centre of global foreign exchange trading, has previously threatened to block Russian firms from raising capital in London and to expose what Mr Johnson calls the "Russian doll" of property and company ownership.

London has not spelt out who would fall under the sanctions, but has pledged that there would be nowhere for Russian oligarchs to hide.

Mr Johnson has said targets could include Russian banks.

Given Russia's position as one of the world's top exporters of oil, gas and metals - which are largely priced and settled in US dollars - blocking Russian firms from access to dollar markets could have a stinging impact.

Mr Putin has repeatedly called for reducing reliance on the US dollar trade, and recent major energy contracts with China have been priced in euros.

Russia's largest oil company Rosneft has already fully switched its contracts' currency to euros from US dollars to shield its transactions from US sanctions.

London is by far the biggest centre for global foreign exchange, accounting for more than 43 per cent of the total turnover, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The dollar is the most traded currency, followed by the euro, yen and British pound.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS