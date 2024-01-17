Macron on Trump: 'I take the leaders that people give me'

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he would deal with the leaders that countries give him when asked about the prospect of the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

"I've always had the same philosophy, I take the leaders that people give me," Macron said during a news conference.

"The United States is an important ally... It's a democracy that's going through a crisis in which it itself is the first priority and the second priority is China's power. All of us Europeans need to be lucid about that." REUTERS