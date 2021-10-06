Macron meets top US diplomat for first talks since submarine crisis

PARIS • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday discussed a French push for more security cooperation among European nations, an American official said, during a visit to try to repair a rift with Paris.

Washington's top diplomat is in Paris seeking to rebuild ties after a security pact between the United States, Australia and Britain resulted in Canberra scuttling a defence contract, initially valued at US$40 billion (S$52 billion), for French submarines.

Mr Blinken told Mr Macron that Washington was "certainly supportive of European defence and security initiatives" that can increase capabilities but do not undermine the Nato alliance, a senior US State Department official said.

"We view that as a complement to Nato and the President's (Joe Biden's) commitment to Nato, as you all know, is ironclad," the official said.

Mr Macron affirmed that France agreed any new initiative should not be in competition with Nato, said the US official, who briefed reporters in Paris after Mr Blinken met Mr Macron, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Mr Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne.

Mr Le Drian had taken Mr Blinken on a walking tour of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs at Quai d'Orsay lasting about 90 minutes before the pair sat down for a meeting.

Mr Blinken then met Mr Macron and Mr Bonne at the presidential palace.

The French government has said that it was stabbed in the back by its close allies over the nuclear-powered submarine deal - part of the so-called Aukus security pact between the United States, Australia and Britain announced on Sept 15 - and that it would take time for the wounds to heal.

France briefly withdrew its ambassador to the US over the affair, before President Macron and President Biden spoke by phone and agreed on in-depth consultations.

French officials have been at pains to emphasis that Aukus was a wake-up call for European Union states and that they should respond to the recent crisis between Paris and Washington by ending the bloc's naivety when it comes to defending its interests and building its own military capacity within the framework of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or Nato.

In his meetings with French officials yesterday, Mr Blinken discussed French proposals for more security and counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries in the Sahel region of West Africa, the US official said.

The official declined to give specifics of what might be agreed, saying that Mr Blinken's discussions would "tee up" a meeting later this month between Mr Biden and Mr Macron.

Mr Blinken, who was not initially expected to meet Mr Macron during the visit, found the meeting "very positive", the official said.

"President Macron reiterated that, you know, let's turn this into an opportunity to deepen and strengthen cooperation and coordination, from the Euro-Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific to Africa," the official said, adding that both sides agreed there was still a lot of work to do on the relationship.

REUTERS