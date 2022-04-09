Macron makes last-minute appeal to voters as Le Pen reaches all-time high in poll

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (April 8) appealed to younger, progressive-leaning voters in his last scheduled interview before Sunday's first-round presidential vote while his forecast lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen further evaporated.

"When it comes to correcting social inequalities at their root, we have begun the work, but we are very far from having succeeded," he told online news outlet Brut in a long interview, pledging also to do more to fight climate change.

Less than 48 hours before the first-round vote, the race for the top job in the euro zone's second-largest economy appeared to be coming down again to the two finalists of the 2017 election.

But while Mr Macron was still slightly ahead in opinion polls, his re-election no longer appeared to be a foregone conclusion on Friday with Le Pen climbing in surveys, some of them putting her within the margin of error.

A poll on Friday showed the tightest gap ever, with Le Pen seen winning 49 per cent of votes in a likely runoff against the president, her best polling score on record.

The poll, published on BFM TV's website showed that Mr Macron had lost a further two points at 26 per cent support and Le Pen had gained two points to 25 per cent.

Hours before candidates and their aides are required by French election law to refrain from making any political statements until election offices close on Sunday evening, there was a growing sense of discomfort among Macron supporters.

"I think we'll be okay, but it's going to be a hard one," one minister, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Campaign insiders say Mr Macron urgently needs to appeal to the broadest possible voter base before the first round, because coming second behind Le Pen on Sunday would give her strong momentum ahead of the runoff.

Le Pen has centered her bid on purchasing power, softening her image and tapping into promising to cut taxes and hike some social benefits, worrying financial markets as she gains momentum in the polls.

Rival far-right candidate Eric Zemmour's radical, outspoken views have helped her look more mainstream and many left-leaning voters have told pollsters that, unlike in 2017, they would not vote in the second round to keep Le Pen out of power.

"They won't necessarily vote for Marine Le Pen, but they don't want to vote for Emmanuel Macron," said Mr Jean-David Levy, the deputy director of polling institute Harris Interactive.

"Marine Le Pen has never been so capable of winning a presidential election."