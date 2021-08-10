Macron makes health pass mandatory at cafes, restaurants and for train travel

PARIS • France yesterday began enforcing a Covid-19 pass - championed by President Emmanuel Macron - in cafes, restaurants and trains, a tightening of rules the government hopes will boost vaccination rates but which has prompted weeks of angry protests.

The pass, already needed for the last three weeks to go to a cinema, attend a concert or visit a museum, will be needed to partake in usually routine aspects of life in France such as sipping a coffee in a cafe or travelling on an inter-city train.

Almost a quarter of a million people rallied nationwide last Saturday against the extension of the pass, the biggest in four consecutive weekends of protests, but Mr Macron has shown little patience with the demonstrators' concerns over vaccination or alleged erosion of civil liberties.

The health pass is generated in a QR code after a full course of vaccination, a recent negative virus test or recovery from Covid-19.

The government is giving a one-week grace period for consumers and businesses to get used to the new rules.

As eateries opened for business yesterday morning, there were early signs of frustration in cafes that have had to survive long months of closure during pandemic lockdowns.

"They don't have the health pass and there is nothing I can do," said Ms Mirela Mihalca, waiting on tables at a cafe in central Paris, pointing to two customers who sat down but whom she refused to serve.

"Some understand it quickly, others not. It is going to be difficult, we are not the police!" she said.

At a cafe in the centre of the south-western city of Bordeaux, manager David Fourton described the new rules as a "pain" that would require the hiring of an extra person to carry out the checks.

"And if we turn clients away what is their reaction going to be? It will slow things down for sure and risks being an utter mess at busy times."

Mr Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France, where more than 55 per cent are now fully vaccinated. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings have been made for first jabs since the plans were outlined.

The President, who faces re-election next year, has in recent days repeatedly taken to social media platform TikTok, popular among young people, to get his message across.

"Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated," he said in the latest video last Friday. "It's a question of being a good citizen... our freedom is worth nothing if we infect our friends, neighbours or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible."

About 237,000 people protested across France last Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris, the Interior Ministry said, exceeding the 204,000 recorded on the previous weekend - numbers that are extremely unusual for protests at the height of the summer break.

In remarks to the Paris Match weekly news magazine, Mr Macron made no secret of his frustration with the protesters, whom he described as "a few tens of thousands of citizens who have lost their senses to such an extent that they say they live in a dictatorship".

"I will not give in to their radical violence," he said.

The Le Monde daily noted Mr Macron's defiance, saying that "just a few months before the presidential elections the President is not hesitating to be divisive" while appearing to keep the support of his core electorate.

The country on Sunday reported 20,450 new cases and 28 deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE