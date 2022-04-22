Macron, Le Pen back on the hustings after heated TV debate

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen were back on the campaign trail yesterday after the far-right candidate failed, in a high-stakes TV debate, to deliver the knockout blow she needed ahead of Sunday's vote.

More than 15 million people watched the heated confrontation on Wednesday evening, the only debate of the campaign between the two final candidates. An Elabe poll for BFM TV showed viewers deemed a combative Mr Macron arrogant, but also found him convincing and more fit to be president.

Ms Le Pen, who focused on expressing empathy with people she said had "suffered" since Mr Macron was elected in 2017, was judged slightly more in tune with voters' concerns, but her far-right views were still considered much more worrying, the poll showed.

With surveys before the debate showing Mr Macron ahead for Sunday's run-off with an estimated 55-56 per cent of the votes, that was not good news for Ms Le Pen, who came second to Mr Macron in the 2017 presidential election.

"Did she give the impression she is ready to govern? It's the only question that matters," the widely-read Le Parisien said in an editorial yesterday. "Judging by the debate, she did not dispel that doubt."

For the conservative Le Figaro, the debate will not have changed voters' minds.

Mr Macron was to campaign yesterday in the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis - a key target for both candidates - which voted heavily for hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round. Ms Le Pen was to head north, with an evening rally in Arras, a town that voted slightly more for Mr Macron in a region that is otherwise a far-right stronghold.

It is unclear if the last two days of campaigning will change any minds. But after more than half of the electorate voted for far-right or hard-left candidates in the first round on April 10, Mr Macron's lead in opinion polls, while growing, is much narrower than five years ago, when he beat Ms Le Pen with 66.1 per cent of the vote.

Supporters for both were on the offensive yesterday, trying to win the narrative on how the debate went. "Marine Le Pen is in real life, Macron is in the McKinsey cosmos," National Rally spokesman Julien Odoul tweeted, referring to the consultancy firm whose use by the government has emerged as a surprise issue in the campaign.

On the Macron side, ministers were hammering on one of his strongest lines of attacks in the debate - Ms Le Pen's past admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the loan she contracted with a Russian bank for her 2017 campaign.

"When you owe money, you cannot be free," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told CNews.

In a sign that investors continue to be sanguine about Sunday's vote, the premium they demand to hold French bonds over their German equivalent was largely stable yesterday morning following the debate.

REUTERS