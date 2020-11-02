Macron in hot seat as France sweats over virus, terror threats

PARIS • Simultaneously battling the twin crises of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and a resurgence in militant attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron faces a defining moment that will determine the success of his term in office and even his chances of re-election.

He came to power in 2017 on a wave of optimism that he was a transformational leader who would bring much-needed reform to France and restore its confidence as a global player.

But for two years, he has been beset by a series of crises: first, from 2018 to last year, more than a year of "yellow vests" protests against his reforms, and then a nationwide strike last winter over changes to France's pension system.

And just when the strikes dwindled and Mr Macron began talking confidently about what was to come in the "second act" of his mandate, the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced a nationwide lockdown.

As France was beginning to recover from the economic hit of that move, the virus surged again, forcing him to announce a fresh lockdown last Friday.

The country is now in shock after the beheading of a teacher and the killing of three people in a church, attacks that have been blamed on Islamist radicals and which have propelled the fight against terror to the top of the agenda.

The motives behind the shooting of a priest in Lyon last Saturday are still not clear.

The current period is the toughest for Mr Macron since he came to power, said Professor Bruno Cautres, political researcher for the Paris-based Centre for Political Research at Sciences Po.

Mr Macron hoped in summer to regain the initiative with a €100 billion (S$160 billion) relaunch plan and a strategy of "living with the virus". But since then, attempts to move forward have been stymied by external factors.

He has never enjoyed wild popularity - with the latest Ifop survey giving him a 38 per cent approval rating - and his party flopped in local polls earlier this year.

Eyes are already focused on the 2022 presidential election, where his most likely challenger is far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Mr Macron hopes to avoid the same one-term fate as predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande.

But if Mr Macron wants to emerge victorious, he needs to "finally get results", said prominent political commentator Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet.

MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB At this anxiety-inducing moment, Mr Emmanuel Macron probably has the worst job in the world. POLITICAL COMMENTATOR PHILIPPE MOREAU-CHEVROLET, referring to the challenges facing the French President.

"If the health situation does not improve by the end of the year or the beginning of 2021, it will be truly very difficult for him. He will be held directly responsible. At this anxiety-inducing moment, Mr Emmanuel Macron probably has the worst job in the world."

But political analyst Pascal Perrineau said that even if a majority of the voters were "not convinced by the President... then they are even less so by the opposition".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE