Macron gets Covid-19, sends European counterparts into quarantine

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest head of state to test positive for the coronavirus yesterday, forcing several other European leaders into quarantine as the continent struggles with a surge in infections.

Mr Macron's wife, Brigitte, has no symptoms, and tested negative on Tuesday, according to the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

Mr Macron was tested for Covid-19 after he suffered the first symptoms and will now self-isolate for seven days, his office said.

The diagnosis, days before Mr Macron's 43rd birthday, comes at a particularly sensitive time. France is struggling to tame a resurgence of the virus, with the President fielding criticism of his handling of the crisis and the economic fallout.

The French leader joins US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who were both briefly hospitalised earlier this year after contracting the virus that has killed 1.6 million people worldwide and caused global economic havoc.

With Europe now approaching 500,000 deaths since Covid-19 first emerged a year ago, the European Union has pledged to start vaccination campaigns across the bloc by the end of the year in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

With inoculations seen as the only way to bring the global pandemic to an end, American experts were set to discuss yesterday if US pharmaceutical company Moderna's vaccine should be authorised - the latest candidate to seek approval after the roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

"I am whole-heartedly with you," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told Mr Macron on Twitter. "Together, we will defeat this pandemic."

Mr Macron had attended an EU summit in Brussels last week and on Monday was present at a Paris conference organised by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Council president Charles Michel, who were also in Paris for the meeting, have entered self-isolation as a precaution.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa also went into self-isolation yesterday, a day after a lunch meeting with Mr Macron, his office said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate.

Mr Macron's infection comes as Europe battles to contain a new upswing in infections, with several countries returning to tough lockdowns, curfews and other virus restrictions amid fears of an explosion in cases after the Christmas holidays.

The EU is to start Covid-19 inoculations on Dec 27, Dr von der Leyen said yesterday.

France expects to receive 1.16 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Dec 30, Mr Castex said in a parliamentary debate.

