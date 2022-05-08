Macron faces daunting challenges at home and abroad in second term

PARIS • France's re-elected President Emmanuel Macron was yesterday inaugurated for a second five-year term set to be shadowed by immense challenges both at home and abroad.

In a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, Mr Macron was confirmed by Constitutional Council chief Laurent Fabius as the winner of the presidential elections in April and then signed the formal re-investiture document.

His new five-year term starts at midnight on May 13.

The first French head of state in 20 years to win a second mandate, Mr Macron faces a daunting agenda of implementing the reforms he promised when he came to power as the country's youngest-ever president in 2017, as well as dealing with the Russian assault against Ukraine.

Mr Macron won the second round of the presidential polls on April 24 with a score of 58.55 per cent against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

France is gearing up for legislative elections next month, and Mr Macron is expected to name a new premier in place of incumbent Jean Castex to lead a revamped government into the polls, but not until his second term officially kicks in.

He has mooted naming a female politician with a focus on social responsibility - although reports have indicated that overtures to leftist figures, such as former official Veronique Bedague and Socialist parliamentary group chief Valerie Rabault, have been rebuffed.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party, along with Greens and Communists, is forming an unprecedented alliance for the parliamentary vote with the hard left France Unbowed party of Mr Jean-Luc Melenchon.

He was by far the best performing left-wing candidate in the first round of the presidential elections and is spearheading efforts to form a broad bloc and mount a convincing challenge to Mr Macron.

Pro-Macron factions have regrouped under the banner of Ensemble (Together) while his own Republic on the Move party, which has struggled to create a grass-roots base, is renaming itself Renaissance.

The 44-year-old President is set to keep playing a leading role in efforts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE