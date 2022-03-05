Macron confirms bid for 2nd term as president

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that he will seek a second term in office at elections next month, with Russia's war in Ukraine likely to eclipse the campaign but boost his chances.

Mr Macron formally announced his attempt to become the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years in a letter to the French people published online by numerous news sites.

There was little suspense about the 44-year-old's intentions, but the announcement had been repeatedly delayed because of the crisis in eastern Europe that has seen Mr Macron take on a prominent role in diplomatic talks.

"I'm a candidate to invent, with you, and faced with the challenges of this century, a singular French and European response," he said.

"I am a candidate to defend our values that are threatened by the disruptions of the world."

He acknowledged the election would not be a normal one due to Russia's war on Ukraine. "Of course, I will not be able to campaign as I would have liked because of the context," he said, while vowing to "explain our project with clarity and commitment".

Ahead of yesterday's deadline for candidates to stand, polls widely show him as the front runner in the two-round election on April 10 and 24, with the war focusing attention on foreign policy rather than the domestic issues favoured by his opponents.

"In a crisis, citizens always get behind the flag and line up behind the head of state," said public opinion expert Antoine Bristielle from the Jean-Jaures Foundation, a Paris think-tank.

"The other candidates are inaudible. In every media, all anyone is talking about is the invasion," he told Agence France-Presse.

Mr Macron, a former investment banker, admitted in a national address on Wednesday night that the crisis had "hit our democratic life and the election campaign" but promised that "an important democratic debate for the country" would take place.

Voter surveys currently tip the centrist to win the first round of the election with 26 per cent and then triumph in the April 24 run-off irrespective of his opponent.

After five tumultuous years in office, Mr Macron's biggest challenge comes from opponents on his right who accuse him of being lax on immigration, soft on crime and slow to defend French culture.

These include the conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse from the Republicans party, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and anti-Islam media pundit Eric Zemmour.

On the left, four mainstream candidates are competing, which is expected to split the vote and lead to all of them being eliminated in the first round.

Mr Macron's camp has been looking for the right moment to launch his candidacy since early last month, but the Ukraine crisis has seen his agenda filled with either foreign trips or talks with other leaders.

He spoke for the third time in a week to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and again with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Striking a note of humility, Mr Macron added in his letter that "we have not got everything right".

"There are choices that after the experience I gained with you, I would have no doubt made differently," he said.

A recent poll by the Elabe group, published on Tuesday, showed that confidence in Mr Macron's "ability to tackle the main problems of the country" was up a massive five points in a month.

Another by the Harris Interactive group showed 58 per cent of French people held a favourable view of his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

