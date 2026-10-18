Macron says nothing justifies ‘unbridled’ violence in France protests

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PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Oct 18 said “nothing justifies” the “unbridled” violence seen in nationwide cost of living protests this weekend.

“Tonight, we all feel anger and shame,” Macron said in an address to the nation, adding that there must be a distinction between protesters with “legitimate demands” with “those who destroyed, smashed, and looted”.

“Those who have destroyed must pay,” he said, vowing the government would be “uncompromising” towards those who had rioted.

He said “nothing justifies, nothing excuses” violence that he described as “unprecedented” and “unbridled”.

Macron vowed that top officials would “make decisions in coordination with mayors to protect our cities, public buildings, and businesses.”

In a televised address to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to take an ‘uncompromising’ stance towards those who had rioted. PHOTO: REUTERS

“Seeing the streets of our cities ransacked in this way is unbearable,” he said, pledging “support” for businesses that suffered.

Macron vowed there would be “full transparency” over the response by security forces to the protests, after criticism that police preparations had been inadequate.

Macron said he had asked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to “draw all necessary lessons”, particularly with regard to intelligence gathering and anticipation, adding he expected “clear answers”.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested in France on Oct 17 with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, seven of them seriously the interior ministry said. AFP