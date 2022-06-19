Macron and Zelensky's seemingly awkward moment spawns memes

PARIS • An awkward-looking exchange between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that was captured on camera in Kyiv drew commentary and mockery online on Friday, with some seeing deep meaning behind the body language.

The image, taken by Agence France-Presse photographer Ludovic Marin, appeared on newspaper front pages and quickly became a meme on social media in Ukraine and beyond. It was taken at the end of a joint news conference on Thursday where Mr Zelensky appeared with Mr Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Premier Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Although it appears as if Mr Macron is hugging a frosty Mr Zelensky, who is not reciprocating, Mr Marin said the French leader was instead saying something into his Ukrainian counterpart's ear. Just before this photo, Mr Macron and Mr Zelensky had shaken hands - in the manner of an arm wrestle.

Jokers on social media were quick to suggest captions for the image given past tensions between Mr Macron and Mr Zelensky over the French leader's repeated phone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Me talking to him doesn't mean anything, I've always loved you," quipped Ukraine-based reporter Tanya Kozyreva on Twitter, imagining Mr Macron's words.

"So much love and only six Howitzers," wrote Facebook user Yevhen Buderatsky, referring to Mr Macron's pledge in Kyiv of six more Caesar artillery pieces for Ukraine's besieged forces.

Mr Zelensky insisted on Thursday that he and Mr Macron had "turned the page" after tense exchanges in the past over the French leader's insistence on not "humiliating" Russia.

