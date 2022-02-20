Macron and Putin to talk as Ukraine front line grows more volatile

KYIV (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron will call Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (Feb 20) to try to avert what Western powers predict will be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Over the weekend, civilians were evacuated from increasingly barraged front-line regions where Kyiv said on Saturday that two of its soldiers had died in an attack - the first fatalities in the conflict in more than a month.

The Kremlin insists it has no incursion plans, but its test-firing of nuclear-capable missiles on Saturday did little to alleviate tensions.

"Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine," said North Atlantic Treaty Organisation chief Jens Stoltenberg.

United State President Joe Biden, who earlier said he was convinced Russia would invade in the coming days, is convening a rare Sunday National Security Council meeting over the crisis.

US and European Union officials have said they believe Moscow is attempting to fabricate a pretext for its offensive by having proxy outlets put out false information about violence in rebel-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

"Locals in Donetsk reported calm despite Russian claims of a car bomb," said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Speaking to Mr Macron on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not respond to Russia's provocations, according to the Elysee.

But in his speech to the Munich Security Conference, he also condemned "a policy of appeasement" towards Moscow.

"For eight years, Ukraine has been holding back one of the greatest armies in the world," he said.

He called for "clear, feasible timeframes" for Ukraine to join the US-led Nato military alliance - something that Moscow has said is a red line for its security.

Western officials in Munich warned of enormous sanctions if Russia attacks, with US Vice-President Kamala Harris saying this would only see Nato reinforce its "eastern flank".

The US insists that, with around 150,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders - as many as 190,000, when including the Russian-backed separatist forces in the east - Moscow has already made up its mind to invade.