Lviv reports first civilian deaths as Russian forces target more areas

LVIV • Ukrainian authorities said a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv yesterday, the first civilian victims in the western city.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said preliminary reports suggested four hits on Lviv, which is just 60km from the Polish border - three strikes on warehouses that are not being used by the military, and another on a car service station. "It was a barbaric strike at a service station, it's a completely civilian facility," he said.

Lviv's Mayor, Mr Andriy Sadoviy, said the youngest victim among the seven killed was aged 30. The blast also wounded 11 and shattered windows of a hotel housing Ukrainians evacuated from elsewhere in the country, he added. "Seven peaceful people had plans for life, but today their life stopped," the mayor said.

Twenty-one-year-old Lviv resident Andrei said he was sleeping when the sirens began wailing at around 8am.

"I slept through the first three strikes, but then when the last one hit, it was like my windows were about to break, and the furniture moved," he told AFP.

Lviv has so far been spared being embroiled in the worst of the fighting sparked by Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour nearly two months ago. Instead, the city has become of refuge for people displaced from the war-scarred east and had, at the start of the fighting, hosted several Western embassies transferred from the capital Kyiv.

Yesterday's attacks came as Russia intensified strikes in and around Kyiv, targeting facilities that produce military hardware.

Russia said yesterday that it launched mass strikes overnight on the Ukrainian military and associated military targets, using its air force, missile forces, artillery and air defence systems to hit hundreds of targets.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that it had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armour and forces.

It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armour were concentrated.

In other areas, the defence ministry spoke of destroying 12 Ukrainian strike drones and tanks and of using Iskander missiles to destroy four arms and equipment depots in the Luhansk, Vinnytsia and Donetsk regions.

The ministry also said Russian artillery had struck 315 Ukrainian military targets overnight and that air defence systems had been used to bring down three Ukrainian army helicopters, two MiG-29 fighters and one SU-25 plane.

Driven back by Ukrainian resistance in the north, the Russian military has refocused its ground offensive in the two eastern provinces known as the Donbass, while launching long-distance strikes at other targets, including Kyiv.

Heavy bouts of shelling also resumed in the country's second city of Kharkiv yesterday morning, according to an AFP reporter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS