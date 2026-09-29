Lukashenko proposes US join Belarus-Gazprom fertilizer project, Belta reports

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The logo of Gazprom displayed at the Saint Petersburg international gas forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, Sept 29 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin that Gazprom would take part in a project to build a nitrogen fertiliser plant in Belarus, and proposed involving the United States, state news agency Belta reported.

Belarus, a close Russian ally, has sought to improve ties with Washington after years of isolation and Western sanctions. Contacts between Minsk and the administration of US President Donald Trump have intensified since 2025.

Lukashenko said he and Putin had agreed to build the plant and that a site had already been selected. "We should make an offer to the Americans. They want fertilisers, including nitrogen fertilisers, so please, let’s build it together, using your (US) technology," he was quoted as saying.

"If not, we’ll build it with Gazprom, with the Russians, and sell the finished product," he said.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was working on a deal to purchase potash fertiliser from Belarus for less than the US currently pays to Canada. REUTERS