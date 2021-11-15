Lukashenko plays ice hockey as border crisis deepens

MOSCOW • Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko played ice hockey on Saturday, apparently brushing off the threat of new international sanctions over a migrant crisis on the border with the European Union.

The 67-year-old who has been in power for 27 years appeared in red kit on the rink in images published on his website, which said his team beat a Minsk region side 5-2.

In footage possibly timed to project an air of indifference to his stand-off with the West, Mr Lukashenko could be seen taking a shot at goal and bumping fists with fellow team mates.

Like his main supporter, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Lukashenko is a long-time hockey fan and has used it to project a strongman image at home.

Mr Lukashenko has infuriated the EU, which has accused Minsk of mounting a "hybrid attack" on it by flying in thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to try to cross illegally into Poland.

The EU is gearing up to impose sanctions on Belarus.

The hockey footage did not allude to the crisis, but the president's office said on Saturday that Mr Lukashenko had ordered the distribution and delivery of humanitarian aid to the migrants at the border.

Separately, Mr Lukashenko said he wanted to receive Russian nuclear-capable Iskander missile systems to deploy them in the south and west of the country.

