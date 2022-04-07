Luhansk authorities urge civilians to flee 'while it is safe'

KYIV • The authorities in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk urged civilians yesterday to evacuate "while it is safe", warning that Russian bombardments could cut off escape routes.

Ukraine has said Russian troops that invaded on Feb 24 are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbass area, which includes Luhansk.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in online comments that Ukraine aimed to open 11 humanitarian corridors yesterday to evacuate civilians.

Mr Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "We will take everyone out if the Russians allow us to get to the meeting places (for evacuation). Because, as you can see, they don't always observe ceasefires."

He added: "I appeal to every resident of the Luhansk region - evacuate while it is safe... While there are buses and trains, take this opportunity."

Mr Gaidai said rail connections in the Donetsk region of Donbass had been damaged this week and took several hours to repair.

"This is another alarm bell."

He said separately in a video address that Russian forces had not managed to break through Ukrainian defences in his region but were destroying "everything in their path" and would "stop at nothing".

Russia has said it does not target civilians in its "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine.

The Kremlin's position is rejected by Ukraine and the West as a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

Ms Vereshchuk said anyone trying to leave the besieged southern city of Mariupol would have to use their own vehicles.

Efforts to get convoys of buses into Mariupol to deliver supplies and evacuate tens of thousands of trapped residents have repeatedly failed since Russian forces encircled the port city, with each side blaming the other.

"The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening," British military intelligence said yesterday.

"Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender."

Mariupol's capture could enable Russia to create a land bridge between two separatist, self-proclaimed people's republics in Donbass and the Crimea region.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014.

Amid the fighting, Ukraine has asked Turkey to help it evacuate the dead and wounded from Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told local reporters on Tuesday.

"We were looking for a middleman who will be accepted by the occupants," he said.

Turkey is ready to help transport casualties by ship from the port of Berdyansk, which is also occupied by Russian troops, as the fighting makes it impossible to approach Mariupol, said the Ukrainian President.

Ukraine was waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to the evacuation plan, he added.

