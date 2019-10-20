Lufthansa cabin-crew union extends its strike through Sunday

FRANKFURT (BLOOMBERG) - German airline Lufthansa faces a full-day strike at four of its units on Sunday (Oct 20) after cabin-crew union UFO extended its walkout until midnight.

Cabin crew at SunExpress Deutschland, Lufthansa CityLine, Germanwings, and Eurowings are taking part in the strike action, which was originally set to end at 11am local time, the union said in a statement on Sunday.

The walkouts apply to all departures from German airports during the targeted period.

A Lufthansa spokesman said on Saturday that the airline aimed to operate all its flights through the day, despite the union's action. No one was available for comment on Sunday morning.

A separate strike planned for the main carrier was cancelled last Friday after the company agreed to a 2 per cent wage increase by the end of the year, UFO said.

The labour dispute adds to headaches at the airline, which warned in July that the fight for market share means business performance could deteriorate further in the second half. Its domestic market has become a key battleground, with competition intensifying just as headwinds from the German economic slowdown combine with simmering trade tensions.