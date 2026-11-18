Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LPG tanker that sank off Bulgaria on Tuesday was hit by projectiles, official says

SOFIA, Nov 18 - A liquefied petroleum gas tanker that sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on Tuesday had been struck by projectiles, a regional governor and maritime security sources said, joining a growing list of ships attacked in the area in recent weeks.

The Liberian-flagged Gas Husky was carrying 3,400 metric tons of LPG from Egypt to Romania when it sent a distress signal on Tuesday morning before starting to sink approximately 50 miles (80 km) east of Byala. All 19 crew members were rescued.

"There is no doubt about the number of strikes, there were four, but we have no confirmation from the sailors about the kind of drones used," Varna's regional governor Mario Smarkov said.

Two maritime security sources said the ship was hit by an unmanned system.

The vessel's Greece-based manager did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The strike, a day after a cargo ship carrying wheat sank in the same area, is the latest in a spate of drone attacks that have left more than 20 seafarers missing and feared dead, raising concerns about the widening conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

At least 17 vessels have been attacked off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July, according to maritime security firm Diaplous.

The waters off the shores of the two NATO countries have become the primary route for shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, the Black Sea ports of which have come under repeated fire from Russia since its invasion.

Romanian and Bulgarian officials have been cautious about ascribing blame for attacks near their coasts, although some have occasionally pointed fingers at Russia. Maritime security experts have also suggested Russian involvement, which Moscow denies.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of striking Russian vessels in other parts of the Black Sea. REUTERS