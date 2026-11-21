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PARIS, Nov 21 - Turnout was down at largely peaceful demonstrations across France on Saturday over the cost of living and student rights, compared with a week earlier, providing some respite for the government after weeks of protests.

• The Interior Ministry said 82,500 people participated in protests around the country, including 21,500 in Paris. Organisers put the figure at 150,000, including 45,000 in the capital

• That compared with 106,000 across France, including 24,000 in Paris, for the previous Saturday's protest on November 14. Organisers had put the figure at 200,000

• About 70,000 security forces were deployed across France to ensure protests took place safely and to deter disorder

• Sporadic acts of violence were reported, including in the southern city of Marseille

• France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms

• The demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, which drew in trade unions and political activists and have sometimes turned violent, notably on October 17, when the Interior Ministry said some 565,000 protested. REUTERS