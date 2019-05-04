Low turnout reported for 25th week of French 'yellow vest' protests

PARIS (DPA) - Turnout appeared to be low on Saturday (May 4) for the 25th successive week of demonstrations around France by the Yellow Vests protest movement.

The Interior Ministry estimated that there were 3,600 protesters on the streets at 2pm (8pm Singapore time), broadcaster FranceInfo reported, compared with 5,500 at the same time the previous week.

The protests came three days after much larger May Day marches saw fierce clashes in Paris between demonstrators and security forces.

In Paris, several hundred protesters, many wearing the yellow bibs that have become the largely leaderless movement's symbol, gathered for a march that was set to take them past several hospitals in a show of support for the public health service.

Broadcaster BFMTV reported minor clashes between protesters and police in Lyon. Police also fired tear gas in La Roche-sur-Yon, where protests in the town centre had been banned, FranceInfo reported.

The Yellow Vest movement initially opposed planned fuel tax rises but has raised broader issues around direct democracy, pay and taxes since those hikes were cancelled.

President Emmanuel Macron has upped the income of poorer pensioners and minimum wage workers, and announced tax cuts in response to the protests, which have repeatedly degenerated into clashes with police in Paris and other major cities.