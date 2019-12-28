Lottery win leaves TV reporter red-faced

MADRID • Even if you have won a lottery, it pays to check first before you quit your job.

A television reporter in Spain found this out the hard way when she announced her resignation live on air - only to find later that her share of the billion-dollar lottery winning was only about €5,000 (S$7,500).

Valencia community journalist Natalia Escudero was covering Spain's annual Christmas lottery, called El Gordo (The Fat One), on Sunday when she found out that she was a winner.

The state-run lottery is the world's richest draw, boasting €2.24 billion in prizes. Nearly 15,000 people can have a chance of winning - but by various amounts.

The winning number this year was 26590, and Ms Escudero was one of those to have the correct number for a prize worth €400,000 for each ticket. But the prize money can be split multiple ways, as Ms Escudero would discover to her horror later.

In her jubilation right after the win, she declared on air as she waved her finger in front of the camera: "I'm not going in tomorrow. Natalia doesn't work tomorrow. Woo!"

Her news station-based colleagues smiled and laughed at her excitement.

Her winning was news to them, one of the anchors told viewers. The crowd behind her jumped and chanted with their lottery tickets in hand.

Ms Escudero did, however, continue with the show and she interviewed other winners on what they intended to do with their money.

One said she planned to pay off her debts. Another could hardly contain her excitement as she spoke into the microphone.

Forty tickets had been sold at Ms Escudero's reporting location, with the winning number worth €16 million, she said into the camera.

She pulled up the woman who sold her the prize-winning ticket and kissed her on the cheek. She repeated her lottery number and said that she would never forget it.

But Ms Escudero would find out later that the final share of her winning was just a fraction of the pot.

A Spanish lottery ticket costs €200. To make the game easier to enter, people can buy a decimo, or a 10th of a full ticket, for €20.

This is what Ms Escudero, and probably those celebrating around her, actually bought. So her winning number was worth only a 10th of a full ticket's share of the prize. Hundreds of tickets with the same series can be sold.

Some members of the public and Spanish media accused Ms Escudero of being unprofessional and duping viewers about her earnings.

Ms Escudero later tweeted an apology to anyone who felt deceived by her reaction.

The past few months have been difficult, she said, and the win was the first time she has felt some good fortune.

She was disheartened that she had appeared to undermine her 25 years of experience.

One thing was certainly true though - she was not going to work the next day.

Ms Escudero was starting her holiday break and getting ready to celebrate her "delicious pinch" of good luck, she said.

It is unclear if Ms Escudero is still an employee at RTVE.

WASHINGTON POST