Looking for love amid a war

Goh Ruoxue
Updated
Published
4 min ago
BERLIN - Ms Olesia Kudina fled Kharkiv in April when Russia began bombing Ukraine's second-largest city. Having found refuge in Germany, she is now looking for love.

With most men her age already married, Ms Kudina, 40, who now lives in the city of Gotha in the central German state of Thuringia, decided to seek professional help from Ukraine-based Mordinson Agency, which matches Ukrainian women to foreign men. The service is free for the women, but the men have to pay to write letters to them or to video chat.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2022, with the headline Looking for love amid a war.

