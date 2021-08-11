London's Tower Bridge stuck for half a day

LONDON • London's famous Tower Bridge was stuck with its arms pointing skywards for half a day before it reopened to traffic yesterday.

The "technical failure" on the 19th-century landmark struck on Monday afternoon as it was due to open for a tall wooden ship, the Sailing Vessel Tenacious.

It is the second time in a year that the bridge, one of the most recognisable features of London's skyline, has become stuck. Last August, it was stuck for over an hour, causing traffic to become deadlocked in the surrounding areas.

The bridge connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark across the River Thames, and its closure on Monday caused long queues to build up on both sides of the crossing.

The bridge normally lifts around 800 times a year.

