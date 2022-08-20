Londoners wake to more transport headaches as strike hobbles city

LONDON • London's underground network largely ground to a halt yesterday as workers went on strike, bringing more disruption to Britain's embattled public transport system.

The one-day action falls between national rail walkouts on Thursday and today, and coincides with the start of a two-day protest by bus drivers in west and south-west London.

Transport for London, which oversees the subway, known as the Tube, asked commuters to avoid travel if possible.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said Tube employees are striking over "attacks to pensions and jobs".

Britain's rail industry has been hit particularly hard by labour tensions as spiralling inflation spurs demands for higher pay, even as the government presses companies to modernise and trim costs to reflect a drop in commuting after the Covid-19 crisis.

There has been little sign of progress towards a resolution of the increasingly rancorous confrontations, raising concern that the sporadic stoppages could keep recurring, undermining the economy.

The RMT has accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of blocking a deal to resolve workers' issues.

The Department for Transport disputed Mr Shapps's involvement, and said it is up to unions and employers to engage in "meaningful talks" to avoid damaging strike action.

Passengers outside the closed Blackhorse Road underground station expressed frustration at long detours or costly taxi rides they would have to take.

"I'm not happy at all about this strike. I didn't think much about what they're claiming. I'm more focused about how I'm going to get to work now," said Ms Arlene Morson, a 52-year-old sales consultant.

"It's happening almost every week now, something has gone wrong," said Mr Greg Skalski, a 43-year-old construction worker, adding that he had little sympathy given that train drivers earn higher than average salaries.

BLOOMBERG