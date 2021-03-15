London police under fire after crackdown on vigil

LONDON • Police in London drew widespread criticism for handcuffing mourners at a vigil for a woman who was murdered after setting out to walk home, in a case that has sparked national fury over violence against women.

Officers scuffled with some members of the hundreds-strong crowd that gathered despite coronavirus restrictions for a candle-lit tribute late on Saturday, close to the spot where 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard disappeared on March 3.

Reclaim These Streets, the group that initially organised the event in south London's Clapham district, condemned the actions of officers "physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence".

Social media footage showed police restraining and handcuffing some mourners, leading to an outpouring of criticism from across the political spectrum.

Both Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said they had asked for explanations from the Metropolitan Police over how the vigil was handled.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey called for Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick to resign, having "lost the confidence of millions of women in London".

But one of Ms Dick's deputies, Ms Helen Ball, yesterday said police "must act for people's safety". "Hundreds of people were packed tightly together, posing a very real risk of easily transmitting Covid-19," she said. "Regrettably, a small minority of people began chanting at officers, pushing and throwing items. We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary."

The murder of Ms Everard, who vanished after leaving a friend's flat, has brought discussion of women's safety to the fore.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police's elite diplomatic protection unit, appeared in court earlier on Saturday, charged with kidnap and murder following his arrest at his home in Kent, south-east England. The victim's body was discovered in the woods nearby.

Organisers had cancelled the vigil after the police banned it due to Covid-19 restrictions, but hundreds still turned up. Mourners shouted "shame on you" at police.

Ms Caroline Nokes, Conservative chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, said she was "truly shocked at the scenes from Clapham Common". "In this country we police by consent, not by trampling the tributes and dragging women to the ground."

Many more joined in a virtual tribute, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who lit a candle for Ms Everard.

"I cannot imagine how unbearable their pain and grief is. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime," he tweeted, referring to Ms Everard's family and friends. "I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse."

Organisers of the vigil said they hoped to raise £320,000 (S$599,000) for women's causes.

Ms Everard was returning to her home in Brixton from Clapham, about 50 minutes' walk away, when she disappeared at around 9.30pm.

