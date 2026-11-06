London police chief expects ‘many more’ accusations against Russell Brand

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

He was found guilty of sexual assaults against an MTV worker, a Channel 4 worker and a Capital Radio employee, as well as raping a 21-year-old fan.

LONDON – The chief of London’s Metropolitan Police said on Nov 6 that “many more” women might come forward with accusations against Russell Brand, after the disgraced comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, 51, was on Nov 5 found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults against four women following a high-profile trial, in which he was cleared of two other alleged rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault against two other women.

He was remanded in custody and told by the judge he faced a “significant custodial term” at his sentencing on Nov 2 .

The comedian and Hollywood actor, who became a household name in the UK in the 2000s, also faces further accusations of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old school girl, which the Metropolitan Police is investigating.

“There’s two more cases we’re investigating at the moment,” Met police chief Mark Rowley told the BBC. “I clearly wouldn’t be surprised if many more came forward.”

After the verdicts, the Met paid tribute to the “extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward”.

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” the Met’s Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a statement on Nov 5 .

Once one of the country’s most high-profile entertainers, Brand had a reputation for lewd humour and promiscuity, passing through major media organisations including the BBC, Channel 4 and MTV.

The companies have come under pressure in recent years – including in the wake of a 2023 joint investigation by Channel 4 and the Times into abuse allegations – for allowing a culture of impunity and even encouraging Brand’s behaviour.

On Nov 5 , he was found guilty of sexual assaults against an MTV worker, a Channel 4 worker and a Capital Radio employee, as well as raping a 21-year-old fan.

After the verdicts, the BBC apologised again for the “culture and failings” when Brand was part of the organisation between 2006 and 2008.

He left amid controversy for sending a well-known actor sexually explicit messages about having slept with their granddaughter. AFP