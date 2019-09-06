London court rejects challenge to British PM Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament

LONDON (REUTERS) - London's High Court on Friday (Sept 6) rejected a legal challenge against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament before Brexit, but said it could be taken to the Supreme Court for an appeal, the BBC said.

Mr Johnson announced at the end of August that he would suspend Parliament from mid-September to mid-October, just before Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct 31, so the government could announce a new legislative programme.

That prompted campaigner Gina Miller, who defeated the government over another Brexit issue two years ago, to challenge the order.